It is understood an unspecified number of people have reserved rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays even though the venue, that will boast a rooftop skybar overlooking the River Nene, is still months away from completion.

The 160-bedroom hotel was expected to be completed this spring but it is thought supply delays caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, rising fuel prices and the Ukrainian war have set work back.

It is now estimated that construction, which began in July 2020, should end in the autumn.

This image shows how the Hilton Garden Inn will appear once completed.

And bookings are currently being taken for stays from March 1 next year and beyond with the early prices for rooms ranging from £97 a night to £169.

The Hilton Garden Inn is also expected to become a focal point for many business and community events with a flexible conference and events offering that will able to cater for gatherings of 85 people or up to 200 people.

The opening of the hotel will also provide an employment boost for Peterborough creating at least 50 or 60 jobs.

When building work began, developers Propiteer stated: “We are excited to be bringing a world-famous brand like Hilton to Peterborough and are eager to get started on construction.”



Tom Hennessy, chief executive of economic development company Opportunity Peterborough, said: “This is a statement about the ambitions of the city.

“It brings a big brand name to Peterborough and gives the city a lift.

“It will be a jobs boost for the hospitality industry after a couple of tough years and a boost for Peterborough’s night-time economy.

“It will be attractive for companies that need somewhere for business visitors to stay and will be a fantastic venue for events, conferences and exhibitions.”

The Hilton Garden Inn under construction.

