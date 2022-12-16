A Peterborough woman says she “owes her life” to her pet rat after the quick-thinking rodent “stopped her house from burning down.”

Caroline Davis, 61, from Peterborough, claims Ratty came to her aid when she dropped a lit cigarette in her home after falling asleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cigarette had landed on her dressing gown and started to burn a hole while the mum-of-two dozed.

Caroline Davis, and husband Malcolm, with Ratty the pet rat - who she says saved her life.

She said Ratty “recognised the danger and picked up the cigarette” – moving it to the safety of a non-flammable surface – her conservatory floor.

Caroline added her loyal pet then climbed onto her and woke her up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That night, if it hadn't of been for Ratty, we could have lost our home, or maybe even our lives,” Caroline said.

"She saved us, and I like to think that's her way of paying me back for rescuing her in the first place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratty the pet rat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratty was brought into Caroline’s home eighteen months ago by one of her pet cats, named Paddy.

Caroline put her in a small cage, giving her food and water, but did expect her to survive the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, remarkably, Ratty survived, and Caroline and her husband Malcolm, 64, continued to take care of her – later deciding to welcome her into the family as a pet of their own.

Paddy the cat, who first brought Ratty into the family's home 18 months ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and the treatment and medication makes me fall asleep at the drop of a hat,” Caroline added.

"I was completely out of it, but Ratty must have noticed the smouldering fumes, and she came and picked up the cigarette and moved it to a safe place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She then ran up my leg and was clawing at me to wake me up just as the flames reached my skin.

"I have some mild burns on my thigh and a huge hole in my jeans and gown - but if it wasn't for her, the whole house could have gone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratty the pet rat in her owner's arms

"That's when it struck me, that little wild rat may well have repaid me for rescuing her in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad