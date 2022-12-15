A rescue dog, who spent 490 days in a charity’s care, will now spend Christmas with her new family after she was rehomed.

Labrador-cross Oreo came into Cambridgeshire-based Woodgreen Pets Charity care in July 2021, after her owner sadly passed away.

Because Oreo was an older dog it was believed she was often overlooked by people looking to welcome a dog into their family – with nobody meeting her in all of her time in the charity’s care for 16 months.

Nine-year-old Oreo was rehomed by Sue after 490 days in Woodgreen pets charity's care.

That was until a Christmas miracle came early for Oreo when Sue, from Cambridgeshire, contacted the charity in November looking for a new member of the family.

“We have missed having an animal in our home over the past couple of years, so it is lovely to have Oreo with us,” she said.

“When I come home from work, I always get such a lovely welcome and she gets lots of fuss every day. You can’t sit near her and not give her a scratch or a tummy rub.

"She is so well behaved, but oh those eyes when you are eating or drinking. I tell the others: ‘just don’t look at her eyes or she will cast a spell on you – and before you know it you are giving her something.’

Sue and Oreo all dressed up together as Santa.

“We finally put our tree up this week and it was like Christmas came early for Oreo – she had her nose in all the boxes and was checking out all the different smells.

"We are still learning every day, but we really couldn’t have chosen a more perfect dog for us.”

Before Sue adopted Oreo, she stayed with Woodgreen fosterers Alison and Taff Squire, who provided her with a temporary loving home for almost a year.

Alison said: “It was heart-breaking to say goodbye – we had a few emotional conversations about whether to adopt her ourselves – but knowing she is so loved by her new family helps.

Oreo, pictured stretching-out on the sofa, has found her forever family.

