The Peterborough Telegraph speaks to Katana’s Josh Smith, who stepped in to save the life of a baby at the restaurant.

The life of a baby in Peterborough has been saved after quick-thinking from a local barman.

Josh Smith, who works at Katana on Broadway, jumped into action last Sunday (May 5) after hearing the cries of the baby’s mother after 20-month old Khalil began to have difficulties breathing after choking on a bottle cap.

Josh (32, who been at the restaurant less than three months, summoned up all of his previous first aid experience he gained having held jobs as a coastguard, outdoor activities instructor at Kingswood as well as an AS90 Gunner in the Royal Horse Artillery.

Joshua Smith behind the bar at Katana Japanese Restaurant.

He said: “Khalil’s parents came in sat down and there were served, everything normal but then I heard shouts of ‘he’s choking, he’s choking.’

“I just had to step in. Anyone that has got the knowledge I have go would have stepped in.

“I ran over and placed the baby over my leg, I started with back slaps and then I could finally hear that the airways were clear.

"As I lifted the baby up, the mum told me that it was a bottle cap so I checked the baby’s mouth, managed to get my fingers in to pull the cap out and then the baby began to breathe properly again.

Joshua Smith from Katana Japanese Restaurant.

“I was just happy to be involved an to help save Khalil and hopefully he has a long life ahead. I was happy I was around.

“15 years later, I was worried my training was out of date but something like this just shows how important taking a course and having the knowledge is.”

Since the incident, Josh has been showered with praise for his actions and was given a special thank you at the restaurant on Friday.

Restaurant owner Prem Devkota said: “This was a very unfortunate incident and could have been so much worse had it not been for the quick reaction of our staff and Josh in particular.

"We are incredibly grateful for those efforts and I am pleased to hear that the child is recovering well.”

Josh added: “It’s nice to have a little bit of acknowledgement, I didn’t expect this level, surely people are saved every day? It’s a bit strange but I am taking it in my stride.