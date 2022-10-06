Children can also meet real-life Cinderella and have a picture taken with the princess, play on pedal tractors, or indulge in Craft Corner to decorate pumpkins.Broad Street Methodist Church will also be joining in, with the opportunity to craft and relax at their coffee morning until 1pm.Back in the town centre there will be a scarecrow competition, offering families chances to win a group-ticket to December’s Cinderella pantomime and goodies from our market traders.

But, for those still hoping to attend, the council has a waiting list, which can be joined by emailing [email protected] with your name, number of tickets requested and an email address or contact number.Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: "It has been fantastic to see so many people wanting to attend and take part in this year’s Pumpkin Festival, and it looks set to be another great weekend of fun and activities for all ages. I look forward to seeing lots of people there across the two days, celebrating the District’s heritage of harvest and horticulture together.”The Wilderness Garden and South Lawn will be closed in Ayscoughfee Gardens from the morning of Thursday 6 October until evening of 8 October to enable to safe set up and take down of the event. The whole of the Gardens will be closed from 4pm on 7 October until Saturday morning.There will be a road closure in place for Spalding’s Market Place, Hall Place, Sheep Market and Gore Lane on Saturday 8 October from 7am till 6pm for the event to take place. The Sheep Market Car Park will be closed from 5.30pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.