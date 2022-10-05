Peterborough’s skies will be lit up on November 5 as a number of firework displays are taking place across the city and the surrounding area.
The biggest event will be the Fireworks Fantasia at the East of England Showground.
The display is being put on by Pyrovision, who have put on firework shows at Buckingham Palace, Edinburgh Castle and Windsor Castle in the past.
Along with the fireworks themselves, there will be a funfair and other entertainment – including the chance to meet the Minions from film franchise Despicable Me.
Other events include displays organised by scout and guide groups and sporting clubs.
If you know of a firework display happening in Peterborough, please email [email protected] so we can add it to the page
1. Peterborough Firework displays
Firework Fantasia will take place at the East of England Arena on Saturday, November 5. The gates open at 4pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12 for adults, £5 for children, or £30 for a family ticket if booked in advance. Tickets bought on the night cost £15 for adults, £10 for children and £40 for family tickets. Tickets bought on the night can only be purchased using cash. For more information visit https://fireworksfantasia.co.uk/
Photo: David Lowndes
2. Peterborough Firework Displays
Werrington Scouts, Guides and Primary School PTA will hold their display on Saturday, November 5 at the Werrington Primary School Field. Gates will open at 6.15pm for a 7pm display. Further details are to be announced shortly. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/WerringtonFireworks/
Photo: National World
3. Peterborough Firework Displays
Yaxley Scouts & Guides Firework Display will take place on Saturday, November 5 at Three Horseshoes Field, Yaxley.
Gates will open at 5.15pm for a display at 7pm. Tickets cost £5 per person, or a family ticket costs £15. All money raised goes to support Scouting & Guiding in the area.
For more information visit http://www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk/
Photo: David Lowndes
4. Fireworks Fantasia 2019 at the Arena Showground.
Castor and Ailsworth Cricket club will host their display on Friday, November 4. Gates will open at 6pm, with a bonfire lit at 7.30pm and fireworks at 8pm.
Tickets cost £7 for adults, £3 for children or £15 for a family ticket. Tickets will not be available on the gate, and should be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/castor-fireworks-2022-tickets-426902124747
Photo: David Lowndes