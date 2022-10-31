Two Peterborough families have got into the spirit of the spooky season this year by decorating their homes for Halloween – and here is where to find them.

Ricky Crown and his family, who live in Lincoln Road, in Werrington, have decorated the front of their house with a spider the size of their home, which is engulfed by the spider’s web.

"We try to go bigger and better every year,” Ricky said.

House of Horrors at Lincoln Road, Werrington - with Lincoln and Chester Crown

"We moved here in May this year but we’ve always celebrated Halloween. As well as the spider, we’ve got zombies, witches, pumpkins and ghosts.

"I’ve got three boys and they all prefer Halloween to Christmas.”

Elsewhere in Peterborough, Chantelle Demeur-Worlding and her family, who live in Howland, in Orton Goldhay, have turned their home into a haunted house.

Chantelle Demeur-Wording at her House of Horrors at Howland, Orton Goldhay

The family have decorated the downstairs and garden of their home and are inviting trick-or-treaters to enter the haunted house walk-through experience if they dare.

"We’ve got smoke machines, snow machines and animatronics to make people jump,” Chantelle said.

"It’s taken us a week to set up. Me and my husband are really into Halloween – and so are our four children.

"We decorate our house every year and we try to find something to do it for.

“This year, we’re raising money for Parkside Athletic Football Club to help them build a new club house, which people are welcome to donate to.”