'Greater Peterborough' restructure option debated by councillors

Peterborough city councillors have discussed potential options for a new-look council ahead of Local Government Reorganisation.

Some argued that a new 'Greater Peterborough' option would help to preserve the city's identity while others conceded that previous options may provide more financial benefits.

The government intends to implement a council restructure in all two-tier areas and in some adjoining unitary authority areas like Peterborough, replacing the current district, county and city councils with unitary councils.

It is believed these changes, which will come into effect from April 2028, will improve services, making them simpler and more efficient for residents and businesses as well as supporting economic growth and delivering much-needed housing.

Councillors discussing Local Government Reorganisation at a full council meeting in Peterborough

All seven authorities in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been working collaboratively to identify viable options, which could see Peterborough merge with neighbouring authorities in Huntingdonshire and Fenland as well as East Cambridgeshire.

However, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes expressed concerns that including Peterborough as part of a mega council – with just two councils covering the entire region – would make it harder for local areas to focus on their own needs and priorities.

The two Labour MPs proposed that there should be three councils across Cambridgeshire: one based on Greater Cambridge, one based on Greater Peterborough, and one focusing on rural Mid Cambridgeshire.

This would see Peterborough merge with part of northern Huntingdonshire.

Mr Pakes claimed that putting Peterborough into a mega council would make it "harder to attract investment and focus on the challenges we have as a city".

The government anticipates new unitary authorities will have populations of 500,000 to 1,000,000, but in exceptional cases is willing to consider a new unitary authority with population as low as 300,000 to 350,000.

At a full council meeting on July 23, former councillor and Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford spoke in support of the Greater Peterborough option and asked Labour council leader Cllr Dennis Jones and current mayor Cllr Judy Fox if they were concerned that they may be the last ones to hold their posts.

Cllr Jones described Peterborough as the "economic anchor" of the county and reassured Mr Sandford that Peterborough would "not lose its identity".

He added: "This transition offers and opportunity to strengthen it. Any new unitary arrangement must reflect this reality.

"The reorganisation is not an erasure, it's a recalibration, and with the right vision, we can ensure that our city not only keeps its identity, but becomes the driving force behind a more sustainable and inclusive future for the entire region."

Liberal Democrat group leader, Cllr Christian Hogg, admitted that the MPs' Greater Peterborough option "has some legs" and said it was his favourite option so far.

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper also spoke in support of this option and said that it needed to go to public consultation like the other options to get residents' views on it.

Not all members supported the Greater Peterborough proposal, with Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald labelling it "opportunistic" and "last minute".

He said: "In Fenland, they'll have a completely different view to us. In Huntingdon, they don't want anything to do with us whatsoever, the liberals would rather go south. So I suspect what will happen is this will be imposed upon us."

Cllr Fitzgerald added: "There is a lot of ground to cover here and it might all end in tears."

Conservative Cllr Rylan Ray asked: "At what point do we stop taking new recommendations?"

"We are going to be at this for a long time if we are looking for the perfect answer," he added.

One or more final proposal(s) on the council restructure are required to be submitted to government by November 28, 2025.

Initial findings from a county-wide public engagement survey into the shake-up of local government showed that 70 per cent of 2,000 people were concerned that some areas might be overlooked if councils are reorganised.

The three main options, excluding the Greater Peterborough option, include:

Option A

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, Huntingdonshire and Fenland District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council, East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Option B

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, East Cambridgeshire, Fenland and Huntingdonshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District along with County Council functions

Option C

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, East Cambridgeshire and Fenland District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council, Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils along with County Council functions