'Great British Skinny Dip' returns to Peterborough Lido this weekend – with more events coming this summer

'The Great British Skinny Dip' returns to Peterborough Lido this weekend for it's second event of the year.

‘The Great British Skinny Dip’ is returning to Peterborough Lido this weekend and organisers are urging newcomers to be brave and give it a go.

The event, organised by British Naturism, will be held on the evening of Saturday, June 25 between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Stacey, eastern region coordinator of British Naturism, said: “There were over 50 people last time, it was popular and went very well.

"We are encouraging people who haven’t tried it before to come along and give it a go.

"People say ‘I could never do that,’ and others say ‘I could, but I’m not brave enough,’ so maybe the push people need is that it’s in aid of a good cause in the British Heart Foundation, which they can get sponsored for.”

After the success of the first ‘Great British Skinny Dip’ at Peterborough Lido last month there will also be events held on July 25 and August 23, also from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Richard said naturism and skinny dipping has helped his mental health.

"It’s about the freedom and total relaxation,” he said. “It’s stress relieving.

"Even if you’re not a naturist, you might like to skinny dip. Come along and you might be surprised how relaxing and healthy for you it is.”

Last month’s event raised about £500 for the British Heart Foundation.

Tickets for the skinny dip cost £10, which is donated to the same heart-health charity.