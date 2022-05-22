The Great British Skinny Dip will be taking place at Peterborough Lido next weekend – giving people the chance to take a naked dip in the popular historic pool.

The event is being organised by British Naturism, and will be held on the evening of Saturday, May 28 between 6.30pm and 9pm.

A spokesman for British Naturism said: “Interest in Naturism in the UK is growing like never before, with many people better understanding the health and well-being benefits of going without clothes. Swimming naked is one of the most exhilarating, life-affirming things you can do and always better in the company of like-minded people.”