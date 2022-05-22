No clothes required as Great British Skinny Dip comes to Peterborough Lido

Naked swim will take place next weekend

By Stephen Briggs
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 5:00 am
Peterborough Lido will host the event next week
The Great British Skinny Dip will be taking place at Peterborough Lido next weekend – giving people the chance to take a naked dip in the popular historic pool.

The event is being organised by British Naturism, and will be held on the evening of Saturday, May 28 between 6.30pm and 9pm.

A spokesman for British Naturism said: “Interest in Naturism in the UK is growing like never before, with many people better understanding the health and well-being benefits of going without clothes. Swimming naked is one of the most exhilarating, life-affirming things you can do and always better in the company of like-minded people.”

It is not the first time the Lido has played host to the event – a similar skinny dip was held in 2019.

Tickets for the skinny dip cost £10. For more information about the event, visit https://shop.bn.org.uk/collections/may/products/peterborough-lido-2022