The Great British Skinny Dip will be taking place at Peterborough Lido next weekend – giving people the chance to take a naked dip in the popular historic pool.
The event is being organised by British Naturism, and will be held on the evening of Saturday, May 28 between 6.30pm and 9pm.
A spokesman for British Naturism said: “Interest in Naturism in the UK is growing like never before, with many people better understanding the health and well-being benefits of going without clothes. Swimming naked is one of the most exhilarating, life-affirming things you can do and always better in the company of like-minded people.”
It is not the first time the Lido has played host to the event – a similar skinny dip was held in 2019.
Tickets for the skinny dip cost £10. For more information about the event, visit https://shop.bn.org.uk/collections/may/products/peterborough-lido-2022