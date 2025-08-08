Grave thefts: Peterborough families call for tougher measures to tackle the "scum" responsible for cemetery vandalism

“Disgusting” thefts from graves in Peterborough need to be addressed now before more families suffer needless heartache.

This is the call being made by a number of residents who claim their relatives’ graves have been targeted by thieves and vandals.

Many were responding to our story last week about Emilio Verone, who discovered his parents’ graves in Eastfield Cemetery vandalised on July 30 - with a statuette broken off and stolen.

Mr Verone made calls for Peterborough City Council to do more to address the issue, and met with council representatives on Tuesday, August 5, to discuss the matter.

Fletton Cemetery, where people have reported a number of thefts from graves, and vandalism.

"Something ought to be done," he said, “as this can’t keep happening to people’s graves, it’s not right.”

The council, which is the authority responsible for Peterborough Crematorium, has since said they will look at installing signs warning against theft and vandalism. They also suggested relatives take out memorial insurance.

But local families say more measures, such as foot patrols or CCTV, needs to be looked at.

Since we published the story, several readers have come forward to say their loved ones’ graves were also targeted – both at Eastfield and Fletton Cemeteries.

Emilio Varone pictured at his parents' vandalised grave last week, where a bronze statuette of Jesus Christ was stolen.

Some now claim the cemeteries have become a ‘walk through’ for ‘junkies’ and ‘smack heads’. And while most report items removed from graves, others say they have seen tributes, such as statuettes and wreaths, mindlessly “thrown about”.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Xtracy Ann Mariax wrote: “We have had stuff stolen off my husbands grave. I asked [for] CCTV to be up there – it’s a joke.”

Valerie Spinks said: “My parents grave was smashed and whoever it is keeps taking the ornaments and lights off their grave. They should put cameras up or hire someone to walk about the graves.”

Coralina Dolly-anna added: “This has happened multiple times to our family’s graves. It’s disgusting behaviour and it will be the little smack heads that use the cemetery as a walk through. It’s only the lowest of the low that will steal from a grave.”

Victoria Bonney commented: “This has happened more than once at the Fletton cemetery too, and has been reported before. Unfortunately there seems to be no deterrent for the absolute scum who think that robbing from the dead is acceptable. My Nonni and many of their friends have had their graves robbed of statues, lanterns, fixed vases and the likes of – with zero consequences.”

Salvatore Pagliaro added: “Having visited Fletton cemetery once to find total destruction to graves and mausoleums, I reported and posted on some site to let people know! I visited again next day to find people crying at their families resting place at the damage done! Was heart-breaking to see! It already painful enough to have lost a family member only to go and find their place of rest vandalised.”

Other have said they no longer feel safe to leave floral tributes on loved one’s graves – for fear they will just be stolen.

We approached Cambridgeshire Police for a comment. A force spokesperson told us that both Eastfield and Fletton cemeteries are on their “patrols list” adding: “We urge the public to report incidents to us, either online or via 101. Information is vital so we can identify trends and issues and prioritise our work accordingly.”