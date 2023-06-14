The long-awaited venue for American fast food chain Wendy’s is close to completion at a new £30 million business park in Peterborough.

The Wendy's drive-thru at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, sits at the entrance to what is expected to be the city's premier trade park creating around 300 jobs.

The distinctive red of the Wendy’s brand can be seen on the exterior of the drive-thru while inside workmen are busy preparing the interior for Wendy’s own fitting out later in the year.

The front of the fast food outlet Wendy's drive-thru still under construction at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, in Peterborough

The route around the drive-thru is covered in tarmac as is the 25-space car park that sites alongside the outlet. Nearby the Costa Coffee drive-thru is also nearing completion.

However, fast food chain Taco Bell has bought its site on the other side of the entrance to the business park and has yet to begin construction work.

The Wendy’s drive-thru franchise will be operated by Blank Table. Its managing director Carl Morris has previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the venue is expected to be up and running after the summer and will employ up to 60 people.

Other new arrivals at the eight-and-a half acres Bourges View, which is being developed by national industrial property developer Chancerygate, will include tools and building accessories supplier ToolStation, and Wurth, a supplier of automotive fasteners and electrical supplies, along with mobility aids and scooters supplier CareCo, which are all moving into some of the 18 warehouse and trade counter units that are expected to be completed next month.

The new drive-thru and car park which is being built for Wendy's at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue in Peterborough.

Self storage firm Lok’nStore has built its own unit on the site and Millfield Autos, of Lincoln Road, will also relocate to a unit on the site being built for it by Barnack Estates.

George Dickens, development director at Chancerygate, said: “We acquired this site two years ago from Wren Kitchens. It was the Royal Mail Sorting Office, which was sold to Wren Kitchens, which bought it for its own occupation but never used the site so it lay derelict for 10 years.

"We like the site because it’s very accessible to the city centre, the ring road and next to a retail park. This is one of Peterborough’s premier trade parks.”

The inside of Wendy's drive-thru at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

The drive-thru area at Wendy's at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Some of the trade counters being built at the front of the Bourges View site in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Th exterior of one of the warehouses at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue in Peterborough.

The view from a first floor mezzanine at a warehouse at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

The mezzanine at one of the warehouses at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue in Peterborough.

A warehouse at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

The interior of a warehouse at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

William Rose of Savills and George Dickens of Chancerygate inside one of the warehouses at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

Inside the largest of the warehouses at Bourges View.

The first floor office area of the largest of the Bourges View warehouses.

The Wendy's and Costa Coffee drive-thrus at Bourges View

Trade counter units at Bourges View.

A warehouse at Bourges View.

The Costa Coffee drive-thru at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

The Lok'nStore unit at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

A warehouse at Bourges View, at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.