Development is expected to create hundreds of jobs

A £25 million business park that will be home to fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell is taking shape in Peterborough.

Bourges View in Maskew Avenue will feature 200,000 square feet of trade counter, industrial and drive-through space and is expected to be completed in a few months.

Already signed up to move on to the business park along are Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee, which will operate from three separate drive-thrus near the main entrance to the park, as well as storage specialist Lok’nStore, which has bought one acre of the site.

Millfield Autos, of Lincoln Road, will also move into one of the 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units.

The development is expected to create hundreds of jobs and generate new life into the area with the site, a former Parcelforce sorting and distribution centre, having been vacant for 10 years.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Bourges View This image shows how the entrance to Bourges View in Maskew Avenue should appear once completed. Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Bourges View Some of the buildings taking shape at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Bourges View This image shows how some of the trade units at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, should appear once completed. Photo: nw Photo Sales

4 . Bourges View This image shows the layout for Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: nw Photo Sales