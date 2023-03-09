News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This almost completed unit at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, is expected to be occupied by storage specialist Lok'nStore.
This almost completed unit at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, is expected to be occupied by storage specialist Lok'nStore.
This almost completed unit at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, is expected to be occupied by storage specialist Lok'nStore.

New £25 million Peterborough business hub that will be home to Wendy's and Taco Bell takes shape

Development is expected to create hundreds of jobs

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
2 minutes ago

A £25 million business park that will be home to fast food giants Wendy’s and Taco Bell is taking shape in Peterborough.

Bourges View in Maskew Avenue will feature 200,000 square feet of trade counter, industrial and drive-through space and is expected to be completed in a few months.

Already signed up to move on to the business park along are Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee, which will operate from three separate drive-thrus near the main entrance to the park, as well as storage specialist Lok’nStore, which has bought one acre of the site.

Millfield Autos, of Lincoln Road, will also move into one of the 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units.

The development is expected to create hundreds of jobs and generate new life into the area with the site, a former Parcelforce sorting and distribution centre, having been vacant for 10 years.

Undefined: readMore
This image shows how the entrance to Bourges View in Maskew Avenue should appear once completed.

1. Bourges View

This image shows how the entrance to Bourges View in Maskew Avenue should appear once completed.

Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Some of the buildings taking shape at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

2. Bourges View

Some of the buildings taking shape at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
This image shows how some of the trade units at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, should appear once completed.

3. Bourges View

This image shows how some of the trade units at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, should appear once completed.

Photo: nw

Photo Sales
This image shows the layout for Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

4. Bourges View

This image shows the layout for Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
PeterboroughMaskew AvenueCosta Coffee