Go ahead for plans to turn Peterborough's former Passport Office into 126 flats

Plans to convert Peterborough’s former Passport Office into 126 apartments have been given the go ahead.

The proposals have been put together by estate management services firm Samsons for the offices at Aragon Court, in Northminster.

The plans, which have just been approved by Peterborough City Council, involve transforming the four storey building into 95 one -bedroom flats and 31 two-bedroom flats.

An aerial view of Peterborough's former Passport Office in Northminster and, inset, its entrance.

The 1980s-built office block, which sits on the junctions of City Road, New Road, Chapel Street and Northminster, was put on the market by the Government in 2022 as it moved the Passport Office function to new purpose-built premises at Fletton Quays.

Details submitted to the council by consultants Just Planning states that there will be 95 one bedroom units and 31 two bedroom units with the one bedroom units range in size from 38 square metres to 55 square metres and the two

bedroom units from 61 square metres to 70 square metres.

Each flat will have a regular layout with an open plan kitchen/reception room, bathroom and storage.

There is no intention to change the building’s external appearance.

There is also provision for the storage of bicycles, refuse and recycling.

A report by council planning officers states that changing the offices to residential use would not harm the appearance of the area or impact on business and jobs.

It states: “The development is unique as it forms a conversion of the existing building, with no external alterations or enlargements to the building’s form.

"Therefore, no change would arise to the Cathedral views, architectural design or appearance in the street scene.

"The site is located within a sustainable location, close to services and facilities which would meet the needs of the future occupants.

The statement adds: “The loss of the office building to residential use is not considered detrimental to the wider allocation or this area of the city core.

"Being setback from the primary shopping areas/frontage and the scale of the building it is unlikely to be viable for retail use.

“The cohesion for the scheme with the wider Northminster redevelopment, lack of potential for retail use, limited marketing and fall-back position for the building’s conversion, all outweigh the harm attributed from the loss of the office floor space.”