Go ahead for plans to create medical centre at former charity head office in Peterborough

The former offices of DeafblindUK in the centre of the site at Cygnet Park, Hampton.

The new centre in Cygnet Road, Cygnet Park, in Hampton, is to be used for a range of day care services from consultations to minor surgeries for NHS patients and those referred by medical consultants.

An application seeking a change of use of the former Deafblind UK offices was submitted to Peterborough City Council in March on behalf of Dr Safil Walji and Al-Zahra Investments.

As the creation of a medical centre in the building is not regarded as a ‘material change of use’ a formal planning application was not required and the local authority has now granted a lawful development certificate.

The centre, which will be called the Hamptons Hospital, will provide a day treatment unit for eye examinations, minor surgeries and recovery and discharge of patients on the same day plus consultation rooms for medical consultants carrying out diagnosis of patients on a day-to-day basis.

It will also offer endoscopy with treatment including the carrying out of procedures on patients and radiology for patients requiring X-ray, CT and bone scanning.

There will be a pharmacy solely for the use of the centre.

The council has been assured that no patients will be admitted for overnight accommodation and any patients that require further hospital treatment will be transferred to Peterborough City Hospital or other private hospitals.

Deafblind UK sold the premises to RWM Investments last December for £2.5 million.