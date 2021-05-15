National charity’s former offices in Peterborough to be converted into a medical centre

The former offices of DeafblindUK in the centre of the site at Cygnet Park, Hampton.

Called Hampton Hospital, the centre in Cygnet Park, Hampton, will be located in the offices that were sold last year by DeafblindUK in a multi-million pound deal.

IThe centre will provide day care service to NHS patients as well as those patients referred by medical consultants.

According to details received by Peterborough City Council, the hospital will feature a day treatment unit for eye examination, minor surgeries, endoscopy and radiology, with patient recovery and discharge on the same day.

There will also be consultation rooms for use by medical staff to carry out diagnosis of patients.

The centre will have its own pharmacy and an extensive car park.

The plans have been devised by the site owners Al-Zahra Investments but will not require council approval as the class of use is exempt from the requirement to seek local authority permission.

The DeafblindUK offices were sold in a £2.5 million deal by RWM Investments last December.