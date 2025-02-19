Funeral of much loved musician Nick Smith to take place at Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Service will take place on Tuesday, February 25

The funeral of a much loved musician will take place at Peterborough Cathedral next week.

Nick Smith (54) from Dogsthorpe, passed away last month.

Nick Smith

Scores of tributes have been paid to Nick, who was known as bass player in Genesis Connected, a Genesis tribute band.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday next week at Peterborough Cathedral, starting at 2.30pm. There will then be a wake at The Cresset in Bretton at 3.30pm

His sister, Alison Hall, said: “Please arrive no later than 2:20 pm.

“We don’t want to impose a dress code. Nick was a lover of a floral shirt, he was a guy who wore what he felt comfortable in.

“If you wish to wear black he loved black too.

"For those attending the wake, it is in the main theatre at the Cresset in Bretton

“Music and a stage will have been set up so we can celebrate Nick and give him the send off we know he would want. Bring dancing shoes as well as Kleenex.”

Following the tragic news of his death, Nick’s family said: “Nick was a naturally gifted self-taught musician who established an amazing reputation across UK and further afield within the bass guitar world.

“Born and bred local lad from Newark village in Peterborough, Nick attended Newark Hill primary and Deacon’s senior school.

“He moved away from a career in IT to follow his passion as a full-time musician, he has taught many local children and adults and will be missed very much.

“We have not only lost an amazing son, brother and uncle, but a genius musician.”

“Of course it will feel different and strange for a while, but we need to do it.

“A wonderful musician friend is standing in for February while we find a full time replacement.

“We would like to say a huge thank you for all of your beautiful and supportive comments through this terrible period. We always knew we had amazing fans and followers, but you certainly confirmed that.”