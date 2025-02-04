Nick Smith died last month following an accident on North Bank

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have said they have launched an investigation into the death of a much loved Peterborough musician after he was found in a car submerged in water.

Nick Smith (54), of Mansfield Court, Peterborough, was discovered on 23 January in his car, which was submerged at North Bank, Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Telegraph covered the tragic news last month, with scores of people from across the city paying tribute to Nick.

Nick Smith

Mr Smith’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however, road policing officers are investigating the circumstances, and his family have released the statement below in tribute to him.

“Nick was a naturally gifted self-taught musician who established an amazing reputation across UK and further afield within the bass guitar world.

“Born and bred local lad from Newark village in Peterborough, Nick attended Newark Hill primary and Deacon’s senior school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He moved away from a career in IT to follow his passion as a full-time musician, he has taught many local children and adults and will be missed very much.

“We have not only lost an amazing son, brother and uncle, but a genius musician.”

Band play first gig since tragic news

Nick was best known as the bass player in top tribute act Genesis Connected.

Following his death, the band said: “He was more than just a bandmate—he was family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nick had a tragic accident after going missing earlier this week.

“We are all struggling to comprehend this loss and the massive void it leaves in our lives.

“His talent, humor, and friendship brought us together in ways that only brothers on stage can understand.

“He lit up every room he walked into, and his presence on stage and in our lives can never be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know this loss is felt deeply by so many—his family, friends, and every person who had the privilege of knowing him.

“We ask for your understanding, patience, and support as we navigate through this painful time. Please keep Nick’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this heartbreak. Nick, we love you, and we will carry your spirit with us always mate.”

The band made the difficult decision to continue performing following the heartbreaking news, saying they had the blessing of Nick’s family.

In a statement they said: “Even though it’s still early days and we’re still coming to terms with this heartbreaking loss, we need to get back to what we do to keep us sane and back with our lovely fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course it will feel different and strange for a while, but we need to do it.

“A wonderful musician friend is standing in for February while we find a full time replacement.

“We would like to say a huge thank you for all of your beautiful and supportive comments through this terrible period. We always knew we had amazing fans and followers, but you certainly confirmed that.

“Thank you so much.”

They played their first gig since the tragic news on Saturday, dedicating their performance to Nick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick’s funeral is set to take place at Peterborough Cathedral later this month.

Anyone with information about the circumstances that lead to the tragic incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101.