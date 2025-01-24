Tributes paid to Genesis Connected bass player from Peterborough Nick Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick had been reported missing earlier this week

Tributes have been paid to much loved musician Nick Smith from Peterborough.

Nick (54) from Dogsthorpe, had been reported missing earlier this week.

Sadly, this morning Cambridgeshire Police confirmed they had found a body in their search.

Nick Smith. Photo: Genesis Connected

Following the tragic news, tributes have flowed for Nick.

In a Facebook post, Nick’s sister Ally Hall said: “These words are not the ones we wanted to share.

“Our greatest fears were sadly confirmed late last night. My talented, kind, funny, annoying at times big brother has left us for pastures new.

“He has been promoted to fly above us and guide those he leaves behind.

“While our hearts are breaking and our minds running overtime, he is at peace.”

Genesis Connected, the Genesis tribute band Nick played bass for, said they were heartbroken following the news.

In a statement, they said: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.

“On Tuesday, we lost our brother and bass player, Nick Smith.

“He was more than just a bandmate—he was family.

“Nick had a tragic accident after going missing earlier this week.

“We are all struggling to comprehend this loss and the massive void it leaves in our lives.

“His talent, humor, and friendship brought us together in ways that only brothers on stage can understand.

“He lit up every room he walked into, and his presence on stage and in our lives can never be replaced.

“We know this loss is felt deeply by so many—his family, friends, and every person who had the privilege of knowing him.

“We ask for your understanding, patience, and support as we navigate through this painful time. Please keep Nick’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this heartbreak. Nick, we love you, and we will carry your spirit with us always mate. X”

Peterborough band The Motor City Vipers said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of local legend Nick Smith. A man of ridiculous musical ability who gave dictionary definition to the term larger than life. Whenever you were with him, you were certain to know what a “nemesis” is and you were often advised he would “see you in cawt”. Whoever was on bass in heaven’s house band, please step aside…”

Peterborough singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. I met Nick just once for about 60 seconds & even in that short time I could see he was a lovely person. I can see a lot of people I know knew him very well for many years & it's beautiful to see how loved he was, how many lives he touched & how his legacy is clearly going to last forever. RIP to not just an incredible talent, but clearly a beautiful person too.”

The Peterborough Telegraph was inundated with comments after revealing the news this morning.

Rob Harper said: “Such sad news. It’s true that someone can make a lasting impression from just one meeting. I only met Nick in person once about ten years ago after my band had finished a gig. We ended up in a bar where Nick was playing with his band, and he absolutely blew me away with his bass playing. Without a doubt one of the best bass players I’d ever seen.

“After his band finished we had a chat and he was buzzing to show us his rig and pedals. You could just tell how passionate he was. We connected on Facebook and ever since I’ve been amazed by the videos he’d share of his playing and his huge collection of bass guitars.

“The music world has lost an incredible talent, and my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Jeanne Venters added: “So sad , have known Nick through most of his school life and after . A lovely talented guy , part of a caring supportive family . My thoughts and condolences to all the family . May Nick rest in peace x”