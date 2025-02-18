Funeral of much loved former Peterborough Evening Telegraph photographer and charity fundraiser John Sandall to be held

John Sandall died last month

The funeral service for well-known former Telegraph photographer, John Sandall, will be held at St Botolph’s Church, Longthorpe, Peterborough, at noon on Tuesday, February 25.

John (76), from Longthorpe, Peterborough, was the beloved husband of Rosie and, father of Katharine and Jonathan. He died at Peterborough City Hospital, on January 20.

​Rosie said: “We hope that friends and former colleagues will join our family to remember all that John meant to us and to honour all that he achieved.”

John had been well known as a photographer in the city for more than fifty years, and John and his wife were well known in the city for their charity work in Ukraine.

The couple were awarded the Freedom of Peterborough for their work helping families still affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the country.

They made nearly 50 trips to Chernihiv to help severely disabled people and their visits only stopped when the Russian invasion began nearly three years ago. They have continued to support all of “their families” through the war.

John’s photographic career began in the 1960s when he was just 14. Before he left school, John began taking photos for Posh Post – a newspaper then produced by Peterborough United. When he was 16 he started work as a photographer on the Peterborough Standard newspaper where he stayed until 1969 when he joined the Peterborough Evening Telegraph and the Peterborough Advertiser.

In the 1980s John joined Emap National magazines as chief photographer looking after more than twenty different magazines. He worked for many years on Garden News, travelling across the country and abroad and always enjoyed photographing the late Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea flower show.

Donations for the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal, can be made at the funeral, in aid of the many families supported by John and Rosie’s charity work in Ukraine.