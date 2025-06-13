Fundraiser's epic 93-mile swim challenge to help protect Peterborough's green spaces

A fundraiser from Peterborough has thrown herself in the deep end with an epic swimming feat to support the Nene Park Trust.

The Trust’s own fundraising officer Shân Barcroft has been making a splash since she began the challenge to swim 93 miles this summer.

The target distance she has set herself represents the 930 hectares managed by the charity – and Shân is hoping to raise at least £930 to support its vital work.

“I want to raise money for Nene Park Trust to protect green spaces across Peterborough and ensure that, through safeguarding, these they will continue to contribute to increasing biodiversity and addressing climate change - key targets Nene Park Trust as a charity are committed to achieving,” she explains.

“I also want to highlight and share the benefits of swimming and the beautiful, uplifting outdoor facilities we have to do this in Peterborough. I hope to encourage others to take a dip, explore open water swimming at Ferry Meadows or in our iconic Peterborough Lido.

“Thank you everyone for all your donations so far. It is spurring me on. All contributions will go towards ensuring a greener and more biodiverse environment in Peterborough.”

Since the challenge began in May, Shân has swum more than 20 miles in blue water around Peterborough.

She added: “I am planning that I will complete my challenge at the beginning of August with a swim round Brighton Pier.”

To support Shân and the Trust you can donate online via the charity’s own website.