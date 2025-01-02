Fundraiser launched to get new electronic bed for Peterborough 18-year-old recovering from kidney transplant and brain surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jessica Harper has undergone multiple surgeries.

Family and friends have rallied together in efforts to raise fund to support a Peterborough teenager who has been through a kidney transplant as well as brain surgery in the last 18 months.

Those close to Jessica Harris (18) are seeking to raise over £2,000 to get her an adjustable electric bed to make her life when she returns home more comfortable.

Jessica, from Peterborough, is currently in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge recovering from a kidney transplant., which she had on December 28.

Jessica Harris.

In 2009, when Jess was three-years-old, her parents were told her left kidney was small and her right kidney wasn’t formed properly.

In 2019, Jess and her parents got the devastating news that her kidneys were failing and she had to go on the kidney transplant list and then in 2022 she had to go on dialysis every night for ten hours.

During her wait on the transplant list, Jess has also had to go through brain surgery twice in June 2023 due to idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a disorder related to high pressure in the brain which can cause signs and symptoms of a brain tumour.

Due to this, she has had a shunt fitted directly to her heart to drain the fluid and due to this, she has now lost sight in her left eye.

Jess also suffers with hypermobility stage nine which affects all her joints this can cause the joints to come out of sockets and can cause broken joints if not put back in correctly - she also suffers with fibromyalgia.

A fundraiser has now been set up to raise money for a new electric bad.

Shantel Seamarks, who set up the fundraiser said: “I am trying to raise money so she can get a new small double remote control bed. These are very expensive and due to all the hospital trips and along with their normal bills, her parents are just not able to afford to get this for Jessica.

“At the moment, she is having to have around 20 pillows as she is having to sit up in bed with the legs crossed due to if she lays flat she gets a chronic pain in her head and if she lays with her legs flat it also gives her chronic pain in her joints like her hips and knees.

“Please, even if it’s as little as £1 every bit counts to get this girl the comfort and support she needs.”

To support Jessica, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jessica-get-a-remote-control-bed.