Fundraiser launched for family of Peterborough man in critical condition with Covid

Vincenzo and his family.

It has been started by Harry Roper, in support of his CDS Group employee Vincenzo Zirpolo.

Vincenzo works as a Lead driver at the company but is currently in intensive care on a Covid ward at Peterborough City Hospital after being taken ill.

He is in a critical condition and while his wife and two children devote their attention to Vincenzo and his recovery, there is the additional concern about the family’s finances while he is in a coma.

In order to help with this, Harry has set up a GoFundMe page and in just over 24 hours the community has rallied to raise over £1600 for Vincenzo and his family.

Harry said: “I’ve set this up so I know his wife won’t be stressing about having to pay the bills or put food on the table because I know how hard Vincenzo worked.

“He’d do anything to make sure his wife and kids are happy so I’m doing this to make sure they have one less thing to be stressed about in this situation.”