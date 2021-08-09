Funding boost for Peterborough soup kitchen from housing developer

Peterborough Soup Kitchen

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £1,000 to the kitchen in a bid to help support their vital community work in and around the city.

The donation comes as part of the developer’s monthly Community Fund initiative and will help the charity continue with their work providing food and necessities to the people of Peterborough.

Kevin Dawson, a Trustee of Peterborough Soup Kitchen, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation which will enable us to continue our work of providing food for the homeless and needy in Peterborough.

“The charity is run entirely by volunteers and 100% of food and money donated will be used for the core activity of the charity. Without such donations we would not be able to continue our work.

“We’re very grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme which helps to improve the lives of the most vulnerable in the community. So we want to say a massive thank you to them for the donation, it will make a big difference to those who need our support.”

The donation will go towards purchasing much needed food items, toiletries, and small clothing items i.e. hats, gloves, scarves and socks, which are much needed over the winter months.

The charity also provides breakfast bags to local schools which are aimed at pupils who have arrived at school without having breakfast.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Peterborough Soup Kitchen a donation to support the fantastic work they do.