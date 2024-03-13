The team from Peterborough-based Princebuild are planning to return to Ukraine with more essential supplies.

Directors at a Peterborough construction company have stepped up their campaign to help the people of war torn Ukraine.

Bosses at Princebuild have raised their fund raising by £10,000 to £30,000 ahead of another mission to deliver essential supplies to Ukrainian residents who are suffering as a result of the Russian invasion more than two years ago.

A Princebuild spokesperson said that as a result of overwhelming support from corporate sponsors, the firm’s initial fund-raising target of £20,000 had been surpassed.

She said: “This remarkable turn of events means the initiative has already raised an outstanding £24,500.

"Given this overwhelming response, Princebuild has decided to increase its initial target from £20,000 to £30,000.

"This surge in funds will significantly enhance the support provided to those affected by the Ukrainian crisis.”

To raise funds more than 100 members of staff will be taking part in the Lincoln 10K on April 14.

What is happening after the run?

And after the run, Princebuild directors Mark Asplin, Dale Asplin and Matthew Pudney will personally deliver vital items, including food, clothes, tents, gas stoves, rechargeable lights, helmets, protective jackets plus used 4x4 vehicles.

These essentials will be distributed to individuals on the front lines.

A portion of the funds raised will support a summer camp near Warsaw, Poland, providing respite for widowed individuals and orphaned children affected by the war. Each attendee will receive a boxed present, expressing solidarity and care from the UK.

How can I help the campaign?

Individuals and local businesses are being invited to join forces with Princebuild in the campaign.

This can be through direct donations, sponsorship opportunities, or by spreading awareness on social media.

Donations can be made by visiting the campaign’s JustGiving page which can be found here.

For more details about sponsorship opportunities for your business, email [email protected] spokesperson said: “Every pound donated and every step taken by our runner’s counts.