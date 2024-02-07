Staff at Peterborough's Princebuild to run 10k to raise £20,000 for Ukrainian victims of war
About 100 staff at a Peterborough construction company are in training for a gruelling challenge to raise money for victims of the war in Ukraine.
Employees of Princebuild, based in Empson Road, have volunteered to put their best feet forward in a 10k run to raise £20,000 for Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.
And they have issued an appeal to businesses and individuals to support the challenge either with donations, sponsorship or by helping to spread awareness of the fund-raising effort.
Some 108 Princebuild staff have signed up to take part in the Lincoln 10k run on April 14.
A company spokesperson said: “The primary objective of this endeavour is to raise £20,000 in support of the critical cause championed by Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.
"The funds generated will play a vital role in providing essential aid to those affected by the Ukrainian crisis.”
The challenge is part of an ongoing campaign at Princebuild to take essential aid to Ukraine to help the victims of war following the country’s invasion by the Russian military on February 24, 2022.
The spokesperson said: “This campaign is more than a run. It symbolises a collective effort to address urgent needs in Ukraine.
“Two of our directors, Mark Asplin and Dale Asplin, are not merely participating in the run but will personally be delivering essential items such as food, clothes, tents, gas stoves, rechargeable lights, helmets, protective jackets and even some used 4x4 vehicles that will be used to deliver essential aid to the people on the front line.
"A portion of the donated funds will be allocated to supporting a summer camp located in Poland near Warsaw.
"This camp offers respite for Ukrainian people who have been widowed and children orphaned due to the ongoing war.
"As part of our commitment, we will provide individual boxed presents to all summer camp attendees.
"This gesture aims to convey to them that the people in the UK care about their well-being.”
To support the campaign visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/princebuild-lincoln10k-
essentialfundsforukraine?utm_term=p8kr7JQ5X to make a donation or explore sponsorship opportunities by emailing [email protected]