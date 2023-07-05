A disability rights campaigner has spoken of her frustration as the wait for a new location for changing places toilets in Peterborough city centre continues.

Changing Places toilets are larger toilet facilities which include an adult size changing mat and a hoist, designed for those with disabilities.

Currently, the only Changing Places Toilets in the city centre are at the Car Haven Car Park.

Julie Fernandez (inset) has spoken of her frustration after no location has been found for Changing Places toilets in the city centre more than a year after funding was announces. Initial plans to use St Peter's Arcade have now been scrapped

In March 2022, Peterborough City Council was awarded £80,000 for two new facilities – one in the city centre, and one at Ferry Meadows.

But so far, no location for the facility has been identified in the city centre.

It had been initially proposed that the toilets would be placed in St Peter’s Arcade on Bridge Street, but that location has been discounted.

Actress and disability rights campaigner Julie Fernandez, who is from Peterborough, spoke of her frustration at the lack of progress.

She said: “Whilst I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes and Peterborough City Council may well be working on this it just feels once again like disabled people and their families in Peterborough are at the bottom of their priority.

"We all know how important it is to be able to support our local business community, shops, and restaurants and with over 50,000 disabled residents in Peterborough, not having the ability to have an accessible toilet in the correct location means we take our money elsewhere. Either Peterborough City Council thinks so little of disabled people or so little of the local business community or both!”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "We have secured grant funding and are working with the Nene Park Trust to allow Changing Places toilets to be installed in Nene Park.

"In addition, we are also working with a partner organisation on providing a city centre location.”

However, council leader cllr Wayne Fitzgerald revealed talks were going on to find a new solution.

In his ‘Ask the Leader’ video, he admitted it had been ‘slow progress’ and said: “I know it is a big bugbear for many people, it is a bugbear of mine, particularly in the city centre that there is a lack of public toilets, that is clear to see. and we are trying our very best to find locations, particularly with changing places toilets.”

He added: “The council has been looking at St Peter’s Arcade, but this is not a consideration due to the anti social behaviour there, and the rough sleeping that is taking place in that area.

"It is also in very close proximity to the existing toilets in the Car Haven, which has male and female facilities, disabled and Changing Places toilets already.

"Trying to find an ideal location is a big problem for the city. But we have been in touch with a company that do pod type Changing Places toilets, and we are investigating whether that option can go ahead."