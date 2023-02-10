Two friends have raised £1,860 for Peterborough City Hospital’s cancer wellbeing service by doing a sponsored skydive over Cambridgeshire.

Tasha Jurkschat, whose father passed away with leukaemia, and her friend Amelia Rushen, a brain tumour survivor, took to the skies to raise money for a service supporting people with cancer.

Peterborough City Hospital’s cancer wellbeing service provides practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, as well as supporting their families and friends.

High flying fundraisers Tasha Jurkschat and Amelia Rushen

The service offers various therapies, classes and lifestyle and welfare advice.

Tasha, whose mum Kate Durban works as a cancer wellbeing specialist nurse, said: “A skydive has always been something Amelia and I had wanted to do.

“Amelia was diagnosed with a brain tumour, but thankfully recovered well from her surgery and it gave us the perfect opportunity.

"We chose the cancer wellbeing service to benefit from the sponsorship as my mum has worked there for many years and after my dad was diagnosed – and lost his battle with leukaemia in 2015 – I thought it would be a great cause to raise money for.

"I believe the service is wonderful in supporting anyone affected by cancer.”

