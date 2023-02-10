News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Friends raise more than £1,000 for Peterborough City Hospital’s cancer wellbeing service with skydive

Tasha Jurkschat’s dad passed away with leukaemia and her friend Amelia Rushen survived a brain tumour

By Adam Barker
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:21pm

Two friends have raised £1,860 for Peterborough City Hospital’s cancer wellbeing service by doing a sponsored skydive over Cambridgeshire.

Tasha Jurkschat, whose father passed away with leukaemia, and her friend Amelia Rushen, a brain tumour survivor, took to the skies to raise money for a service supporting people with cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peterborough City Hospital’s cancer wellbeing service provides practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, as well as supporting their families and friends.

High flying fundraisers Tasha Jurkschat and Amelia Rushen
Most Popular

The service offers various therapies, classes and lifestyle and welfare advice.

Read More
Deeping Rangers goalkeeper to take on two half marathons in support Motor Neuron...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tasha, whose mum Kate Durban works as a cancer wellbeing specialist nurse, said: “A skydive has always been something Amelia and I had wanted to do.

“Amelia was diagnosed with a brain tumour, but thankfully recovered well from her surgery and it gave us the perfect opportunity.

"We chose the cancer wellbeing service to benefit from the sponsorship as my mum has worked there for many years and after my dad was diagnosed – and lost his battle with leukaemia in 2015 – I thought it would be a great cause to raise money for.

"I believe the service is wonderful in supporting anyone affected by cancer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philip Fearn, charity project manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, said: “The charity is enormously grateful to Tasha and Amelia for their generous donation. We are always delighted to hear from patients and their families who are keen to raise money for a particular department or the Trust as a whole as a thank you for the care they received.”

Peterborough City HospitalCambridgeshire