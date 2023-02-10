Dan (right) with Tommy Robson.

Deeping Rangers goalkeeper Dan George is to run two half marathons in a year in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Dan (28) is taking on the challenge in memory of close family friend Tommy Robson, who passed away due to the condition in October 2020.

Robson, a Peterborough United club legend, was well-known and loved across the city even to those who are not football fans and was awarded the freedom of the city in 2020.

Dan has set a £1200 target, which he hopes to raise by competing in the Rutland Half Marathon in April and the Great Eastern Run in October.

He said: “I knew Tommy growing up, he was such a well-known bloke and was everyone’s best mate.

"I am aware of the huge impact MND can have on an individuals day to day life, seeing first hand with Tommy and the media coverage of Rob Burrows among others.

"I have been inspired by their resilience and courage and I am hopeful that the funds I raise could go a small way towards further research into MND, as well as, the care and support for those diagnosed and their families.”

Dan is now balancing running his own carpentry business, playing for Deeping and training for the two races.

To support Dan’s efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Daniel-George10.

His father Stuart was also close to Tommy and is raising money for the Tommy Robson Statue fund, which is being run by the Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association (PISA) with the aim of getting a bronze statue of Tommy outside of the club’s Weston Homes Stadium.

He will be hosting a Motown evening at the Parkway Club on Maskew Avenue on Saturday February 18.