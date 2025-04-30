Fresh details revealed for new convenience store and day nursery as part of major Peterborough development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The buildings would be located opposite a primary school

Fresh details have been published for a new convenience store and day nursery as part of a major Peterborough development.

The Harkalm Group Ltd submitted a reserved matters application to Peterborough City Council, detailing its plans for the shop and nursery on Aqua Drive in Hampton Water.

It is part of a wider development of up to 1,700 homes in the area, with more than 3,000 homes planned in total across four Hampton villages that collectively comprise ‘The Hamptons East’.

The proposed store and nursery site on Aqua Drive

The convenience store and day nursery would be located on what was formerly agricultural land, opposite the St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School.

They would also be located adjacent to an application site for a 14-flat development with a convenience store underneath, plans for which were submitted on April 15 this year.

The Harkalm Group Ltd has submitted various documents to the council in support of its application for the shop and nursery, including a transport statement, flood risk assessment and proposed designs and layouts.

Within the transport statement, the applicant stated: “The proposed development of a convenience store and day nursery in an accessible location on land to the south of Aqua Drive in Hampton Water, Peterborough is compliant with national and local transport policies.

“The proposed scheme would not result in a material impact on the existing highway network. It is therefore considered that there are no highways and transport reasons why the proposed development should not be granted planning consent.”

The flood risk assessment noted that the proposed site has a “low probability of flooding”, making it suitable for development.

Peterborough City Council planners will decide on the application at a later date.

Plans for a township around Hampton, south of the city centre, date back to 1993.

Hampton Hargate and Hampton Vale have already been completed while the area dubbed ‘The Hamptons East’ remains under construction, including Hampton Beach, Hampton Gardens, Hampton Water and Hampton Woods.