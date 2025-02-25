Free Sunday parking offer at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre is extended

Offer will include March 2nd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free parking offer for shoppers and visitors to Peterborough is to be extended.

Free Sunday parking at the Queensgate Shopping Centre had been provided throughout February in a bid to encourage people to spend longer in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative aimed to boost city centre visits, encouraging dwell time and greater visitor engagement with local shops, restaurants, and attractions such as Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery that draw in visitors from across the world.

Popular demand has helped secure an extension to free Sunday parking at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Now city centre bosses say that the success of the scheme and popular demand meant it had been decided that the free parking offer has been extended to include March 2 by popular demand.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer at Peterborough Positive, which oversees the Business Improvement District, said: "I’m delighted to say that our free Sunday parking initiative has had a positive impact on city centre visits in February.

"Queensgate experienced an increase in vehicles using their car parks on all four Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By working together, we have been able to welcome more people to explore everything our city centre has to offer while supporting businesses at the same time."

Visitors can take advantage of free parking in Queensgate Shopping Centre car parks all day on Sunday, March 2, with parking after 5pm exclusively available in the Blue Car Park.