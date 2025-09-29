Former pub near Peterborough to be used as supported living homes
The Railway Inn, in Great Whyte, Ramsey, sat empty for a number of years after plans were approved to build six new homes on the land around the former pub.
A planning application was later approved to convert the pub itself into four one-bedroom flats.
The latest application has been put forward by Liaise, a specialist care and support provider that works with people who have learning difficulties, autism and other complex needs in the UK.
The plans said the former pub had now been converted into homes and that the care company wanted to use these homes to offer people supported living accommodation.
Each of the homes would be for one adult, who would be supported by one carer.
In the planning documents it said: “At the heart of Liaise’s approach is the empowerment of those they support.
“The highly trained specialist staff work collaboratively with each individual to create bespoke support plans that reflect their personal needs, interests, goals and aspirations, in turn helping them to further their independence and achieve their goals.
“There is a pressing need for more independent living formats for adults with learning disabilities, and the proposal seeks to use the constructed floorspace as four supported living homes, each providing supported living for one adult.
“Each flat will accommodate one adult with a primary diagnosis of learning disabilities.
“There will be one carer in each home providing a one-on-one level of support 24 hours a day.”
After considering the application Huntingdonshire District Council has agreed to issue a certificate of lawfulness to confirm the new homes can be used as supported living accommodation.