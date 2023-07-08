News you can trust since 1948
Former popular Peterborough social club to become Kurdish community centre

The bar was once the headquarters of the Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Jul 2023, 00:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 00:13 BST

Popular former social club Ebeneezers will now be converted into a community centre for the Kurdish community after plans were approved by the council.

The social club on Grove Street, Woodston closed around September 2020 and was particularly well visited on Posh matchdays given its proximity to the ground.

The building was put up for sale in February 2020 with an asking price of £500,000. Following the sale, an application to convert the use was submitted.

The current state of Ebeneezers.The current state of Ebeneezers.
The current state of Ebeneezers.
Plans state that the building would be used by the Kurdish community in Peterborough, who previously had use of 60 Cromwell but that is no longer available.

They also state that the community has been looking for a new space “for some time! and that the building would be used as a meeting place for cultural activities, Kurdish and Arabic language classes and for people in need of assistance.

It will be staffed by eight volunteers, three full-time and the rest part-time. Around 25-30 people per day are expected to use the centre.

Eight parking spaces will be provided, plus a number of internal alterations made, including the provision of a large central space and 15 toilets.

Plans were approved on the condition that may operate only between 7am and 11pm.

Peterborough bar could be yours - for half a million pounds
