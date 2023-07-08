Popular former social club Ebeneezers will now be converted into a community centre for the Kurdish community after plans were approved by the council.

The social club on Grove Street, Woodston closed around September 2020 and was particularly well visited on Posh matchdays given its proximity to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was put up for sale in February 2020 with an asking price of £500,000. Following the sale, an application to convert the use was submitted.

The current state of Ebeneezers.

Plans state that the building would be used by the Kurdish community in Peterborough, who previously had use of 60 Cromwell but that is no longer available.

They also state that the community has been looking for a new space “for some time! and that the building would be used as a meeting place for cultural activities, Kurdish and Arabic language classes and for people in need of assistance.

It will be staffed by eight volunteers, three full-time and the rest part-time. Around 25-30 people per day are expected to use the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight parking spaces will be provided, plus a number of internal alterations made, including the provision of a large central space and 15 toilets.