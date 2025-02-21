Former Peterborough offices to become 123-apartment block

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An extension will be constructed to provide more rooms

A former office building in Peterborough will be converted into a large apartment block.

Think Property Group Limited applied to Peterborough City Council for prior approval of 73 apartments at Rightwell House in Bretton, which was granted on February 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A previous application for a two-storey extension to create 50 additional apartments has already been granted, bringing the total number of apartments to 123.

Rightwell House in Bretton, Peterborough Photo: Google StreetviewRightwell House in Bretton, Peterborough Photo: Google Streetview
Rightwell House in Bretton, Peterborough Photo: Google Streetview

The development includes 155 car parking spaces and 123 covered and secure cycle parking spaces.

The company’s application states: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.

“There would be no adverse impact on the amenity of future residents and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rightwell House is within walking and cycling distance of Peterborough City Hospital and within 250 metres of Sacred Heart Primary School.

Think Property Group collected the keys for the former office block in May 2024.

Peterborough City Council planners have given the development the go ahead and it must commence within three years.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilPeterborough City Hospital
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice