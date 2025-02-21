Former Peterborough offices to become 123-apartment block

An extension will be constructed to provide more rooms

A former office building in Peterborough will be converted into a large apartment block.

Think Property Group Limited applied to Peterborough City Council for prior approval of 73 apartments at Rightwell House in Bretton, which was granted on February 18.

A previous application for a two-storey extension to create 50 additional apartments has already been granted, bringing the total number of apartments to 123.

Rightwell House in Bretton, Peterborough Photo: Google Streetview

The development includes 155 car parking spaces and 123 covered and secure cycle parking spaces.

The company’s application states: “The proposal seeks to make efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly sustainable district centre location.

“There would be no adverse impact on the amenity of future residents and adequate car and cycle parking provision can be achieved.”

Rightwell House is within walking and cycling distance of Peterborough City Hospital and within 250 metres of Sacred Heart Primary School.

Think Property Group collected the keys for the former office block in May 2024.

Peterborough City Council planners have given the development the go ahead and it must commence within three years.