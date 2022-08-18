'Forever in our hearts:' Family of motorcyclist, 22, killed in collision in Peterborough pay tribute to ‘loving and caring’ Kai
Kai Simons, from Fulbridge Road, died in a collision on the A47, at Soke Parkway, last weekend
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A47 last weekend have paid tribute to a ‘loving and caring’ 22-year-old, with an ‘infectious smile’.
Kai Simons, from Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, was riding his Honda motorbike when he struck the central central reservation of the A47, at Soke Parkway, before colliding with two cars last Saturday morning (August 13).
Paramedics attended, but he died at the scene.
In a statement, Kai’s family said: “Kai was our only son and was a loving brother.
“We are completely devastated by the loss of Kai, and left with a void that will never be filled.
“We are so very proud to call my ambitious young man, who had the most infectious of smiles, our son.
“He was fun, loving, kind, caring and intellectually bright with the world at his feet.
“He was loved by many and will be forever in our hearts.”
The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.
Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.
Anyone with information is urged to get in touch either online or via 101, quoting incident 200 of August 13.