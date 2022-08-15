Motorcyclist, 22, from Peterborough killed in collision on A47 in Soke Parkway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the A47, Soke Parkway, in Peterborough, on Saturday (August 13).

The motorbike struck the central reservation of the A47, at Soke Parkway, before colliding with two cars at around 11.45am on Saturday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.

Police have launched an appeal for information or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.