Motorcyclist, 22, from Peterborough killed in collision on A47 in Soke Parkway

Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage after a 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Peterborough on Saturday (August 13).
The motorbike struck the central reservation of the A47, at Soke Parkway, before colliding with two cars at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Cambridgeshire Police said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Peterborough, died at the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.
Police have launched an appeal for information or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.
Anyone with information should get in touch either online or via 101 quoting incident 200 of 13 August.