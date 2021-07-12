Food support for Peterborough parents during summer holidays

Across the six week period two supermarket vouchers will be allocated to parents/carers whose child meets the following criteria:

. Funded childcare and education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

. Early years pupil premium under the income-based criteria (children aged 3 and 4)

. Free school meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

. 16-19 pupils in sixth forms eligible for free school meals.

The council will issue each eligible child/young person with:

. A first £30 supermarket voucher by the end of July 23

. A second £30 supermarket voucher by the end of August 13.

In addition to the food vouchers, the scheme is also available to support families and individuals with other immediate needs including (but not limited to): other essential supplies/food, household energy and water bills, white goods and boiler servicing and repairs.

Council deputy leader Cllr Steve Allen said: “We will look to use carry over funding from the summer half term scheme and the surplus under option 1 to maintain the direct award scheme that enables trusted community groups and our Peterborough (Covid) hub to directly award food/fuel/cash grants.

“This will enable the Peterborough hub to continue to work directly with the well established community and voluntary network across the city to ensure families are able to access the appropriate support that they need.

“A network that has consistently shown through Covid how well they’re able to work together to meet the needs of Peterborough residents.