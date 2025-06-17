Focus on key categories as nominations open for Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards

Entries for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards are open and to help with nominations we focus on two standout categories.

Our prestigious awards will celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life.

And nominations could focus on the Customer Service award and the Large Business of the Year title, which are just two of our 13 categories.

The Customer Service Award is aimed at businesses that go above and beyond in customer service.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024. Large Business of the year winners EPD Insulation

This coveted award will be presented to the organisation that best demonstrates an unwavering commitment to putting customers at the heart of its operations.

Applicants must showcase how they craft unique customer experiences, measure service quality, and continuously enhance satisfaction across their business.

Data and testimonials highlighting engagement and success will be key in the selection process.

If your company thrives on customer-first values, seize the opportunity to earn well-deserved recognition.

A spokesperson for Green Energy Switch, which won the award last year, said: “Winning the Customer Service Award at the Peterborough Business Awards was an incredibly proud moment for the whole team at GES.

"Customer focus is at the heart of everything we do, so to be recognised in this way was not only incredibly rewarding, but also a strong affirmation that our approach is making a real difference.

"It’s had a positive impact both internally and externally.

"For the team, it’s been a great morale boost and reinforced our shared commitment to service excellence.

"From a business perspective, it’s helped strengthen client relationships, boost brand credibility, and opened doors to new opportunities”.

The prestigious Large Business of the Year award is open to companies with a turnover exceeding £30 million, celebrating outstanding achievements across industries.

Entrants must submit an application demonstrating their business growth, management structure, financial trends, employee engagement, marketing strategies, sustainability efforts, customer satisfaction, and future business plans.

Last year’s winner was EPD Insulation and a spokesperson said: “Winning the Large Business of the Year Award in 2024 was a proud moment for EPD Insulation Group and a testament to the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients.

"The award strengthened our relationships, inspired our team, and energised our mission to be the leaders in the insulation industry.”

The deadline for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards is August 31.

To submit a nomination or to select a category just click here or visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2025

Shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:

Allison Homes

Azets

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Fosters Legal

Greenwoods Solicitors

Inspire Education Group

Peterborough Positive

Peterborough City Council

Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park

Judging Panel:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horibin

Colleen Gostick

Fred Morton

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Stephen Brown

Tracey Richardson

Trevor Gibson