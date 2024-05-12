Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pavers at Waterside Garden Centre presents cheque to charity which helps babies born with heart disease

A shoe retailer based at the newly revived Waterside Garden Centre has marked its reopening by making a generous donation to a children’s charity.

Pavers, which was founded in 1971, presented a cheque for £2,500 to Tiny Tickers on Tuesday, March 7.

The registered charity aims to improve the early detection, diagnosis, and care of babies with congenital heart disease (CHD), and provides vital support for parents and families.

Pavers employee, Lisa Abel (r) presenting a cheque for £2,500 to Tiny Tickers.

Pavers employee Lisa Abel explained why she nominated Tiny Tickers to the company’s charitable arm, the Pavers Foundation:

“Tiny Tickers means a lot to me as I lost a family member last year at a very young age,” she said.

“She had congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries (CCTGA), and also Ebstein's anomaly.”

“I am happy to present this cheque to such a wonderful charity to help infants and their families by giving the help and support they need.”

According to Tiny Tickers, one in roughly every 125 babies in the UK – around 6,000 newborns each year - has a heart problem (image: Christopher Furlong/Getty)

Jon Arnold, CEO of Tiny Tickers,was extremely grateful for Lisa’s nomination.

"We are thrilled with the support we've received from The Pavers Foundation, and so grateful for the award of this generous grant,” he said.

“As a small charity, we are reliant on our wonderful supporters and this grant will help us fund vital work that benefits babies with life-threatening heart defects, their families, and the health professionals who care for them.”

Jon explained how the donation will help the charity’s future plans.

The flood waters around the Waterside Garden Centre in Baston, near Peterborough, in January 2024.

“This year, we are aiming to support more families impacted by congenital heart disease than ever before; and to launch a host of new health professional training services,” he said.

“This funding will help us fulfil those ambitions and make a real difference in the lives of babies with CHD.”

Housed within Waterside Garden Centre, Pavers’ operation was devastated by the severe flooding which left much of the area underwater at the beginning of the year.

At one point, the popular garden centre – and all of the retail stores inside – were completely submerged beneath four feet of flood water.

Happily, the centre and most of the retail outlets within are now open for business once again.