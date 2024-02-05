Garden centre near Peterborough destroyed by flooding hoping for April reopening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Waterside Garden Centre in Baston is hoping to April after the inside of the building was completely destroyed by flooding.
The garden centre on King Street was forced to close on January because of severe flooding following torrential downpours that were felt across the country.
Since the initial devastation, the centre has been completely stripped and begun the process of drying out, thanks to the help of over 60 dehumidifiers.
In the past week, three large new dehumidifiers have been brought in from Sweden to help speed up the process.
The owners of the garden centre have set a target of reopening in April.
The latest update from the owners said: “Drying the building out is a huge task - so to help with that we've now got 3 more huge dehumidifiers in from Sweden.
"This is going to help us with drying the building quicker so that we can move on to the next project which will be the walls, flooring & starting to look more like a garden centre again.
“Our team are all working incredibly hard to achieve our goal of re-opening April - there is still a lot of work to do, but our fingers are crossed!”