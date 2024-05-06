It is back to business as usual for the Waterside Garden Centre near Peterborough as our pictures show after severe flooding forced a four month closure.
Dedicated staff helped clean up the centre in King Street, Baston, which had been shut since January 2 this year after flood water up to four feet deep poured through the building and its outdoor areas following torrential downpours.
The centre had a soft opening on April 26 and and has high hopes for the bank holiday.
