It is back to business as usual for the Waterside Garden Centre near Peterborough as our pictures show after severe flooding forced a four month closure.

Dedicated staff helped clean up the centre in King Street, Baston, which had been shut since January 2 this year after flood water up to four feet deep poured through the building and its outdoor areas following torrential downpours.

The centre had a soft opening on April 26 and and has high hopes for the bank holiday.

Staff at the King Street Butchery at the Waterside Garden Centre, Baston

Staff at the King Street Butchery at the Waterside Garden Centre, Baston

Staff celebrate reopening of the Waterside Garden Centre in Baston after floods

Staff celebrate reopening of the Waterside Garden Centre in Baston after floods

Stepping out at the reopened Waterside Garden Centre in Baston

Stepping out at the reopened Waterside Garden Centre in Baston

Water world attractions at Waterside Garden Centre, Baston

Water world attractions at Waterside Garden Centre, Baston

