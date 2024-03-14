Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ambitious plans to create a £65 million Station Quarter in Peterborough have reached their first milestone.The proposed transformation of the area around Peterborough train station has just been given the green light by government officials.

It is a vital stage if the planned development, that will see the creation of a double-sided station with a state-of-the-art gateway building sitting alongside new offices and retail facilities, is ever to become a reality.

Political leaders have voiced their delight at government approval of the outline business case for the area’s regeneration which has been possible by a £48 million grant under the govt levelling up fund.It means work can begin on the next stage of the project, the drawing up of the full business case which will start to detail how the development will appear, and which will also need government approval.

From left, Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Housing, Growth and Regeneration, Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and Councillor Mohammed Farooq, leader of Peterborough City Council, outside Peterborough Train Station, which will is the focal point of the Station Quarter development.

This work will include a public consultation in which people will be asked for their views on the plans.

Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, which is in partnership with Peterborough City Council, Network Rail and LNER to deliver the transformation, said: “This will be a gateway to Peterborough and to the East of England.

"It will deliver not just in terms of new businesses but new housing and facilities. It is happening now in Peterborough because people are willing to work together.”

This image shows the vision for a new look train station for Peterborough with new footbridge across the tracks.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq said: “This is a great time for Peterborough.

"I am very optimistic for the city. We have everything in place and we are going to go on and achieve this.

"We will deliver for the city a station with two access points, a station which is fit for purpose, which provides connectivity and is an integral part of the city centre and which fits into a wider plan for regeneration.

"It all sends a message to investors out there, that Peterborough is open for business.”

This image shows the proposed new look Station Square as part of Peterborough's Station Quarter regeneration

Councillor Peter Hiller, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The project will provide a significant transformation for residents, businesses and visitors of Peterborough who access the city via the station.”

Rail Minister Huw Merriman, said: “This initiative marks an important step forward for Peterborough’s plans.

" I look forward to this exciting project delivering a better rail experience for passengers in Peterborough.”

What is the vision for the Station Quarter?

Initial plans involve creating a new western entrance and car park – to create a double-sided station – with the entrance off Thorpe Road.

The eastern station building will be refurbished and there will be a user-friendly approach to the station with a sweeping approach from the Queensgate roundabout.

There will be a new look station area, a new taxi drop off/ pick up point, cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

Who is paying for the Station Quarter?

Alongside the £48 million from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the project will get £1.8 million from the government’s Towns Fund initiative with £15.2 million of private match funding.

What is the timescale for all of this?

The full business case should be ready by the autumn.