Queensgate roundabout to be transformed

Exciting and colourful new images have been released showing how the £65 million transformation of Peterborough’s Station Quarter is expected to look when completed.

The images portray a more gentle and user-friendly approach to the station with sweeping approach, and perhaps controversially, suggest the construction of multi-storey tower blocks.

A masterplan vision shows how the Station Quarter will blend with the rest of the city centre.

There are views into the station area from the new taxi drop off and pick up point, and a sweeping panorama across a new western station entrance complete with cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

Another shows the proposed Station Square while one eye-catching feature is the Queensgate roundabout which has been opened up and made less forbidding to users.

The images are contained in the 150 page outline business case for the Station Quarter.

1 . Station Quarter The masterplan vision for the Peterborough Station Quarter.

2 . Station Quarter This image shows the vision for the development of Station East

3 . Station Quarter This image shows the outline plans for the development on the new Station West proposal