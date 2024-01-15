News you can trust since 1948
New images reveal how Peterborough's £65 million Station Quarter will appear

Queensgate roundabout to be transformed
Paul Grinnell
Published 15th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

Exciting and colourful new images have been released showing how the £65 million transformation of Peterborough’s Station Quarter is expected to look when completed.

The images portray a more gentle and user-friendly approach to the station with sweeping approach, and perhaps controversially, suggest the construction of multi-storey tower blocks.

A masterplan vision shows how the Station Quarter will blend with the rest of the city centre.

There are views into the station area from the new taxi drop off and pick up point, and a sweeping panorama across a new western station entrance complete with cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

Another shows the proposed Station Square while one eye-catching feature is the Queensgate roundabout which has been opened up and made less forbidding to users.

The images are contained in the 150 page outline business case for the Station Quarter.

The masterplan vision for the Peterborough Station Quarter.

1. Station Quarter

The masterplan vision for the Peterborough Station Quarter. Photo: Peterborough City Council

This image shows the vision for the development of Station East

2. Station Quarter

This image shows the vision for the development of Station East Photo: Peterborough City Council

This image shows the outline plans for the development on the new Station West proposal

3. Station Quarter

This image shows the outline plans for the development on the new Station West proposal Photo: Peterborough City Council

This image shows the proposed Station Square at Station East

4. Station Quarter

This image shows the proposed Station Square at Station East Photo: Peterborough City Council

