One of Fenland’s most popular support group events for over-60s is preparing its first outing of the year.

Mac’s Golden Age, an innovative scheme which gives older people throughout the region advice on how best to access essential support and services, will be running its first fair of 2024 on Friday, February 16.

The event, which will be held in Parson Drove, will see representatives from around 20 service providers staffing stalls in order to provide information about what they can offer people aged 60 and over.

The Golden Age project helps older people in Fenland find advice on how best to access essential support and services. (image: Adobe)

Fenland District Councillor Sam Clark, who is a Golden Age team leader, said: “Anyone who is over 60 – or has someone in their life who is – will benefit from coming along to the Golden Age fair.

The information made available at the fairs is varied, with everything from information on independent living support, help with bills and benefits, and how to access free exercise classes to carers’ support, personal safety and security equipment and learning about learning, social and volunteering opportunities.

As well as being free, the friendly events always provide plenty of complimentary refreshments.

Councillor Clark explained how the Golden Age events play out:

“Visitors move around the room at their own pace, collecting leaflets and information on services that pique their interest and, if they wish, can have a chat with the service providers there to discover specific things of interest to them.

All visitors go home with a free canvas bag including a winter warmer pack containing woolly hat, socks, gloves, hot water bottle, a fleece snood, hand warmer and blanket as well as a travel mug, torch and pen.

The potential benefits, the councillor noted, are evident:

“People discover free support and services they didn’t even know were out there or that could make a difference to them.”

The Golden Age project, which was set up by the late Fenland Council Leader Mac Cotterell in 2003, runs advisory events at venues across the district throughout the year.