One of Fenland’s most enduring over 60s support groups, Golden Age events, marked its 20th anniversary last week.

The landmark celebration was marked with tea and cake by councillors and key Golden Age organisers at the Council Chamber within Fenland District Council’s offices at Fenland Hall.

“It was lovely to come together with many of the people who have been involved over the years to celebrate the anniversary,” said Councillor Sam Clark, Golden Age’s team leader.

Attendees at Golden Age events 20th anniversary, from left to right: Cllr Anne Hay, Cllr Kay Mayor, Cllr Jan French, Cllr Brenda Barber, Cllr Sam Clark, Marjorie (Madge) Cotterell, Cllr Nick Meekins.

“Golden Age events have helped and continue to offer help, advice, information and support to so many people,”

The events typically host stands from numerous organisations who provide details of all the services and support they offer to older people.

The information and advice offered can range from details of social activities and financial support to volunteering and information about transport provision.

Free tea, coffee and cake is always on hand!

The idea for Golden Age events was the brainchild of the late Councillor Mac Cotterell, MBE. The events are now called ‘Mac’s Golden Age’ in his memory.

Mac’s widow Marjorie (Madge) Cotterell – former Elm parish councillor – was among those at the anniversary celebrations.

“I’m so proud of the legacy Mac has left behind, and the remarkable Golden Age events that have helped so many people over the years,” she said.

“Mac was a selfless man who was dedicated to the community, and he had so much respect and admiration for the Golden Age team.”

Designed not just for older people, but also their family, carers and friends, Golden Age events continue to be a regular fixture in the Fenland diary.

“We’d urge anyone who is an older person themselves or cares about someone who is, to come along,” said Councillor Sam Clark.

“A Golden Age event is the perfect place to find out about all the support and services available – from those that help with day-to-day practicalities to those that are social and fun.”

The next Golden Age event is Monday December 4, from 10am-1pm, at March Braza Club, Elm Road, March PE15 8NZ.