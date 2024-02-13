A large number of mourners gathered on Tuesday morning (February 13) to pay their respects to much-loved Peterborough resident Carlo Broccoli.

The popular former shop owner and travel agent was laid to rest following a service at St Peter and All Souls Catholic Church on Park Road.

Carlo passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on January 21.

He was a loving father of sons Davide and Daniele, Father-in-law of Susan and Valentina, also a loving Nonno of Stefan, Ella, Carla, Marco, Luca, Harry and Margherita.

Donations were made both in advance and at the service to the Alzheimer's Society.

Carlo was well known for his businesses in the city, which included founding travel company Britaly Travel in 1984, which is still operating today under the ownership of his son Daniele, offering trips to Italy.

He and his wife Edmonda also opened the city’s first Italian pasta shop on Fletton High Street in the early 1960s.

Carlo came over to Peterborough after the Second World War after seeing an advert in his local newsagent for manual workers required in the city to work for the London Brick Company and stayed for the rest of his life.

After his arrival, he also worked closely with the police as a translator and became a pillar of the Italian community.

He was also a renowned member of the Peterborough Operatic Society, frequently showcasing his voice at family get-togethers and even in restaurants. Nessun Dorma and Romagna Mia were his favourites.

Carlo’s daughter-in-law Susan said: "He made a fantastic opportunity here and was an exemplary model citizen of the Italians in Peterborough having moved here with nothing and making a wonderful working life and ‘home.’"

