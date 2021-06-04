Popular Peterborough shop owner Edmonda Broccoli passes away aged 91

Edmonda and Carlo Broccoli.

Edmonda was well known in the city for running her own clothes shop, Edmonda Boutique, on Fletton High Street. It was known locally as the place to go for something special.

She came over to Peterborough from Cesena in Italy to be with her husband Carlo 65 years ago.

At the time, Carlo was working at the London Brick Company in the city.

Edmonda outside her boutique store.

Together they started several successful business ventures; firstly an Italian food shop, supplying the Italian community in the area, as well as others who had a love of Italian foods, followed by Edmonda’s Boutique and a travel agency called Britaly Travel.

In February last year, Edmonda celebrated her 90th birthday with all of her family around her but soon after began to battle dementia.

She passed away on Tuesday morning (June 2) aged 91.

Edmonda’s daughter-in-law Susan, who runs the ‘We Love Peterborough’ Facebook page, said: “It’s fantastic to see that a young Italian couple came here to good old Peterborough after the war and made a successful life here for so many years.

Edmonda during her 90th birthday celebrations.

“On Tuesday morning, we said goodbye to this beautiful lady, my mother-in-law, who at the grand old age of 91 had an amazingly full and happy life and is now in peace. Ciao Edmonda.

“It would be lovely to share any memories of anyone who knew her or who shopped there.”