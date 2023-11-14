Poignant scenes as George’s hat, covered in pin badges, placed on his coffin

Peterborough said a fond final farewell to George Bennett at a poignant funeral service today (November 14).

George was well known in the city for selling poppies for the annual Royal British Legion appeal, and was often seen with wife Catherine in the caravan on Bridge Street outside the Town Hall.

The pair ran the appeal in the city on behalf of the Royal British Legion (RBL) between 2001 and 2018.

Catherine attended Armistice and Remembrance Day services in Peterborough at the weekend, a couple of weeks after losing George.

RBL standards gave George a guard of honour on his final journey at Peterborough Crematorium today, with forces veterans, many wearing their medals, lining up outside to pay their respects.

George was a popular figure around the city and was easily recognisable in his red Kia, which he used to drive around in wearing his cowboy hat adorned with badges from his time in the Royal Artillery, as well as badges and poppies in support of the Royal British Legion.

His hat was placed on his coffin today.

George, who served in the Royal Artillery, before becoming a roofer, held a number of important roles during his life including Chairman of the Royal British Legion, Chairman of the Peterborough Veteran’s Association, the local branch of the Royal Artillery Association as well as working as a case worker for the RBL.

Cath added: “George would do anything to help people and he would always do it with a laugh, he didn’t want any recognition. I have been overwhelmed by the response following his death.”

A collection for Peterborough Cat Rescue was held.

1 . George Bennett Royal British Legion Standards lead George's hearse into the crematorium Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . George Bennett George's hat was placed on his coffin Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . George Bennett George's funeral at the crematorium Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales