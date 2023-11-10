Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to former Head of the Poppy Appeal in Peterborough, George Bennet.

George, along with his wife Catherine, ran the appeal in the city on behalf of the Royal British Legion between 2001 and 2018.

The pair dedicated their lives to helping veterans in need around the city and continued to do so even after handing over the running of the appeal to Sandy and Malcolm Foster. The couple had actually taken on the role from Sandy’s father originally.

George Bennet (left) fundraising for the Royal British Legion.

George was a popular figure around the city and was easily recognisable in his red Kia, which he used to drive around in wearing his cowboy hat adorned with badges from his time in the Royal Artillery, as well as badges and poppies in support of the Royal British Legion.

George’s wife Cath will be travelling to his funeral in a similar red car to pay tribute to her late husband.

George, who served in the Royal Artillery, before becoming a roofer, held a number of important roles during his life including Chairman of the Royal British Legion, Chairman of the Peterborough Veteran’s Association, the local branch of the Royal Artillery Association as well as working as a case worker for the RBL.

He was also a regular at his local pub in Gunthorpe, the former John Clare, where he loved to play pool and darts.

Royal British Legion 2012 Poppy Appeal. George Bennett (left), Malcolm Biron, Stephen Hobbs, Vicky Cave, Dawn Ball, Cath Bennet, Mayor George Simons, Mayoress Sylvia Simons

His wife Cath, remembered: “We met in 1999 and married on September 2001. A year later for our first anniversary, we went out with friends and family to celebrate but it was actually a poppy walk to fundraise in Ferry Meadows.

“It was all good fun though and done in fancy dress, that’s the kind of person George was, he was all about helping people and always had a good laugh.”

Apart from all his efforts to raise money for the RBL over the years, some of George’s more eccentric ways to help people in need included walking into the College Arms on a local gay night dressed a woman, collecting to the baby unit at Peterborough City Hospital.

He also helped to raise enough money for a 104-year-old veteran to be able to afford new batteries for his mobility scooter by introducing a swear box and the Peterborough Veteran’s Association and encouraging members to go around racking up as many “fines” as possible when speaking to each other.

He even once held a whip round at a hotel for Britain’s Got Talent winner after finding out from him that a fan has taken his hat as a souvenir.

When George found out he only had a few months to live, he was determined to get out and make this his final year of selling poppies but unfortunately passed away before he got the opportunity. Therefore, in his stead, Cath has been touring the A1M services this year to sell poppies in his place to honour George’s last year.

Cath added: “George would do anything to help people and he would always do it with a laugh, he didn’t want any recognition. I have been overwhelmed by the response following his death and I think there will be over 90 people there at the crematorium, some travelling over 200 miles.”

George’s funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday November 14 at 12:30pm with the wake taking place straight after at Peterborough Rugby Union Football Club on Second Drove.