One of the region’s best-loved vehicle festivals is returning to Whittlesey this coming weekend.

Organised by the Cambridgeshire-based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts, the annual Fenland BusFest will feature around 30 classic and vintage vehicles.

The all-day event, which is now in its 11th year, will take place at Market Place in Whittlesey, on Sunday May 21.

Whittlesey’s Market Street is cordoned off for BusFest.

Event co-organiser Nathan Merryweather told the Peterborough Telegraph:

“We are delighted to be bringing BusFest to Fenland once again and hope everyone enjoys riding on the buses and coaches.”

Starting in the Market Place at 10am, the popular family event will offer free classic bus rides all day from to Peterborough, Yaxley, March, Turves and Thorney. Buses will also be running regularly to the Ramsey Rural Museum for the Ramsey Fen Fair and Ramsey Classic Vehicle Show, which will have some 200 exhibits.

It is hoped that more than two dozen buses and coaches will be on show throughout the day, including a number of open-top vehicles.

The annual Fenland BusFest has become one of the region's favourite vehicle festivals over the past decade.

Co-organiser Nick Larkin explained the aim of the event:

“The idea is to provide a great day out and promote bus and coach preservation in Cambridgeshire.”

Nick was hopeful that offering open-top bus trips during the UK’s latest spell of unpredictable weather would prove fortuitous.

“Vehicles will include open top buses,” he acknowledged, “so fingers crossed for good weather.’

Eastern Bus Enthusiasts (EBE) was founded in 2011 with just one vehicle. The aim of the group is to save historic buses and coaches for preservation, many of which have local connections. The group now has around 30 buses and coaches dating from the 1950s right up to the 2000s.

EBE also encourages and helps its members with their own projects. Nick says the group is always keen to hear from people who may be unsure about how to go about starting their own restoration or preservation projects.

“We are always looking for people to join us,” he said.